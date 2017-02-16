Sun shines on Huinga beer fest

Drinking good beer can often make the world feel like a sunnier place and the sun smiled on the beer swilling tasters attending the 7th Annual Homebrewers festival in Huinga. With 23 brewers from local and further afield submitting 64 entries over 13 different beer categories, the judges were in for a long afternoon of tasting and commenting to whittle down and choose the winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.