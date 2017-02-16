Sun shines on Huinga beer fest
Drinking good beer can often make the world feel like a sunnier place and the sun smiled on the beer swilling tasters attending the 7th Annual Homebrewers festival in Huinga. With 23 brewers from local and further afield submitting 64 entries over 13 different beer categories, the judges were in for a long afternoon of tasting and commenting to whittle down and choose the winners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Wed
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC