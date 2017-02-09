Students recreate 5,000-year-old Chinese beer

Beer in ancient China would have contained the ingredients that had been used for fermentation and would likely have been drunk through a straw, according to Professor Li Liu The students brewed the ancient beer under the guidance of Stanford professor of Chinese archaeology Li Liu, who discovered the earliest evidence of beer-making in China during research for a project on the 'archaeology of food'. The beer was one of several the students made using ancient brewing techniques used by early human civilisations.

