Straight to Ale competes for best beer label title by USA Today

According to our news partners at AL.com , Straight to Ale's Lily Flagg Milk Stout is among 20 labels featured in the publication's 10 Best Readers' Choice contest, which allows readers to vote for their favorite beer label once per day until polls close March 13. "Oftentimes our first impressions of a new beer, chosen out of the myriad options now available at just about any grocer or bottle shop, come from the branding," the USA Today website said. "A good beer label stands out from the crowd, piques our curiosity and represents the beer contained behind the label."

