Steins & Vines Wine Fest Pours Into Sioux City
Beer experts and wine connoisseurs taste buds got a treat in Sioux city, as thee Steins and Vines Festival got underway From Pilsners to IPA's and Imperial Stouts beer lovers got a taste of their favorite frothy beverage at the annual Stein and Veins Wine Festival. "A lot of different tastes with a pale ale and so you get a wide range of flavors and with the Pilsners it's just a good old beer," said Troy Knight, Beer Enthusiast.
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Fri
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
