Steins & Vines Wine Fest Pours Into Sioux City

Beer experts and wine connoisseurs taste buds got a treat in Sioux city, as thee Steins and Vines Festival got underway From Pilsners to IPA's and Imperial Stouts beer lovers got a taste of their favorite frothy beverage at the annual Stein and Veins Wine Festival. "A lot of different tastes with a pale ale and so you get a wide range of flavors and with the Pilsners it's just a good old beer," said Troy Knight, Beer Enthusiast.

