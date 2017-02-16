Staten Island Nightlife: 5 DIY tips from Women's Craft Beer Society
More than two dozen Staten Island craft beer enthusiasts gathered Thursday night in the back room of Flagship Brewing Co. in Tompkinsville to learn the ins and outs of home brewing.
