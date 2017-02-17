State on cusp of allowing direct sale...

State on cusp of allowing direct sales by breweries

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Statesboro Herald

In 2017, craft breweries appear to be on the verge of getting just about everything they've wanted from the Georgia General Assembly in terms of the ability to sell beer directly to consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) 39 min Chad 4
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... Fri Ha Bot 5
News Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor... Feb 15 Aintgotnolicense 4
News Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12) Feb 13 Phart Yeastily 32
News New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10) Feb 6 Boobian Phartopolis 51
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) Feb 1 cars parked on 401 5
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,989,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC