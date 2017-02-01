'Spuds MacKenzie' Returns (In Spirit) In :90 Bud Light SB Spot
Bud Light's Super Bowl spot, unveiled today, marks the return of its wildly popular 1980's "Spuds MacKenzie" canine character - as a ghost. And in another surprise, the spot, to run in the fourth quarter, is 90 seconds long rather than the originally announced 60 seconds.
