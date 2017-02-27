SAB World of Beer, the five-star tourist attraction
It is that time of year again when pubs and taverns all over the world create traditional green beer for St Patrick's Day. SAB World of Beer, the five-star tourist attraction, will be hosting its annual beer tour linked to the Irish tradition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|17 hr
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC