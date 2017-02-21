Ryan Adams perfects the cry-in-your-beer genre

With his first studio album since 2015's full-length cover of Taylor Swift's 1989, North Carolina native and former Whiskeytown frontman Ryan Adams initially claimed he was going for a definitive arena-style Americana sound in the form of a massive double-LP utilizing hooks from every 1970s country rocker. In reality, Prisoner is a more modest yet fairly definitive work.

