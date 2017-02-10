Ruhstaller reopens shop in Dixon
After a year of ups and downs with a rural tasting room, Ruhstaller has opened up shop in a warehouse within Dixon's city limits. On tap at the bar in the new Ruhstaller Shop are a dozen beers, including two experimental brews made in the new testing brewery in the back.
