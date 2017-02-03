River North Brewery Wins First Beer Fight Club

What happens at Beer Fight Club doesn't stay at Beer Fight Club: Eight breweries -Mockery Brewing Company, River North Brewery, Blue Moon, Epic Brewing, Zephyr Brewing, Beryl's Beer Co, Black Shirt Brewing and Jagged Mountain - competed at Larimer Beer Hall on February 8, and the winner was River North Brewery's "Hooray for Hops," which will soon be canned for distribution. Our photographer was there to capture the sudsy action; all photos by Danielle Lirette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.