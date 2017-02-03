Rhode Island GOP proposes eliminating beer tax
Ending the sales tax on beer sold in Rhode Island liquor stores is on the agenda of some Republican state legislators. House Minority Whip Blake Filippi, a Block Island Republican, introduced a bill Friday to eliminate the tax on beer and other malt beverages.
