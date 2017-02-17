Report: Diageo brewery to draw 300K tourists annually
Diageo expects as many as 300,000 visitors annually for a tourist brewery it plans to build in Maryland, a manager reportedly told residents there Thursday. Diageo is based in London and has its North American headquarters in Norwalk.
