Pub chain will be first to tell drinkers how many calories they are consuming
Punters at pubs such as the Sov in Petts Wood will soon get a taste of how many calories they are consuming with their beer Wetherspoon has confirmed it is to become the first pub chain in the country to tell punters how many calories their drinks contain. The company already tells customers how many calories are in the meals but drinkers will now know just how much they are consuming when boozing too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC