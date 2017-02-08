Program offers beer tasting and a look at the man behind Pabst beer
Scores of Pabst beer delivery wagons wait to begin their rounds. A look at Pabst, the man and the mansion, will be given in a program sponsored by Black Point Estate, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva.
