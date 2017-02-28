Portland's Day One May Be the Nation's Only Pop-Up Beer Distributor
The slight-framed Clackamas High School grad, clad always in a longshoreman's cap, is the first to make full use of a little-known quirk in Oregon law to bring kegs to Portland from buzzy out-of-state breweries like Los Angeles' Phantom Carriage and Smog City , Brooklyn's Other Half , and Phoenix's Arizona Wilderness -beers rarely seen outside their home cities. Rather than sign full distribution agreements, Roda's 6-month-old company, Day One Distribution , signs up breweries for just 30 days at a time, using the same license an event promoter might use to bring in beers for a farmhouse ale festival.
