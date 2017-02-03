Pigeon Hill Brewing 'surprised' to win 2 gold medals for specialty beers
The Muskegon brewery took golds with Walter Gets Buzzed in the coffee beer category, and Your Mom on French Toast in the herb and spice category at the international Best of Craft Beer Awards in Oregon. "That was not the goal," said Michael Brower, co-owner of Pigeon Hill.
