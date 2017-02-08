Owners of Selsley's only pub The Bell Inn aim to cut costs with an eco beer-cooler
The J & E Hall ambient beer cooler will use outdoor air to help keep up to four cask ales cool including the locally brewed Stroud Organic Ale and Uley Bitter cool in The Bell Inn's beer cellar. Mark Payne and fiancA© Sarah Watts bought the 16th century pub in 2015 after running the mark@street fine dining restaurant in Nailsworth for four years before moving on in search of a fresh challenge.
