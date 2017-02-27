Over 5,000 pints of beer brewed with ...

Over 5,000 pints of beer brewed with Cleethorpes sea buckthorn sunk by drinkers

A CULT craft beer made with sea buckthorn foraged from Cleethorpes has proved such a success that the brewery has had to expand to keep up with demand. Axholme Brewing Company's Cleethorpes Pale Ale has proved to be real a hit with ale lovers and is now available in bottles, casks and key kegs.

