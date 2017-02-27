Over 5,000 pints of beer brewed with Cleethorpes sea buckthorn sunk by drinkers
A CULT craft beer made with sea buckthorn foraged from Cleethorpes has proved such a success that the brewery has had to expand to keep up with demand. Axholme Brewing Company's Cleethorpes Pale Ale has proved to be real a hit with ale lovers and is now available in bottles, casks and key kegs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Grimsby.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|19 hr
|LCT
|1
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC