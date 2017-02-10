On Tap: Test Your Beer Knowledge
So you think know beer? Well, why not test that knowledge this Thursday, Feb. 9, at Art Bar, where they will be hosting a special night of trivia to get people pumped for March's Soda City Suds Week. This is one of those rare combinations that's so deceptively simple, I'm surprised I've never seen it done before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC