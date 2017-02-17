[NIGHTLIFE] County of kegs: New York City Beer Week stays in Brooklyn

New York City Beer Week is an annual eight-day celebration of suds, and this year the beer bash will hold all of its major events - and dozens of smaller gatherings - in the borough of Kings! To help you sort through the frothy offerings organized by the New York City Brewer's Guild, we have put together this list of highlights from the hoppiest week of the year. Brooklyn Brewery welcomes Swedish beer makers Nya Carnegie to the festivities with a "Swedish Sing-along" bar crawl.

