[NIGHTLIFE] County of kegs: New York City Beer Week stays in Brooklyn
New York City Beer Week is an annual eight-day celebration of suds, and this year the beer bash will hold all of its major events - and dozens of smaller gatherings - in the borough of Kings! To help you sort through the frothy offerings organized by the New York City Brewer's Guild, we have put together this list of highlights from the hoppiest week of the year. Brooklyn Brewery welcomes Swedish beer makers Nya Carnegie to the festivities with a "Swedish Sing-along" bar crawl.
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
