New beer is launched to celebrate the...

New beer is launched to celebrate the life of a world champion oarsman

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

The Brinkburn Street Brewery in Byker, Newcastle, had more than one good reason to add Canny Sculler to its product range He went on to win the title another eight times, trained and influenced other North East champions and brought in boat design innovations still used to this day. The Blaydon Races was written in Harry's honour and when he died in 1870, aged 58, more than 130,000 people lined Newcastle streets to pay tribute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) 21 hr cars parked on 401 5
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... Jan 20 Erin 1
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
News Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11) Jan 14 plant on strike 4
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Jan 8 Person Who Really... 15
News 10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy... Dec '16 silly rabbit 1
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC