New beer is launched to celebrate the life of a world champion oarsman
The Brinkburn Street Brewery in Byker, Newcastle, had more than one good reason to add Canny Sculler to its product range He went on to win the title another eight times, trained and influenced other North East champions and brought in boat design innovations still used to this day. The Blaydon Races was written in Harry's honour and when he died in 1870, aged 58, more than 130,000 people lined Newcastle streets to pay tribute.
