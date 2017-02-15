New and popular winter beers from Flat12, Chilly Water and more
Flat12 Bierwerks Valerie Green brought by a six-pack of right-off-the-canning-line cans of Downtown Tinker Brown, a new collaboration between Flat12 Tinker Coffee Co. Of course it had to sampled with lunch of hearty soup and bread [yes, I cook and accept gifts of 12-grain bread].
