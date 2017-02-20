NACC's Art of Beer: Craft beer extravaganza returns to Falls

In the mood for some fantastic suds sampling, tasty eats, music and socializing, and don't want to travel all the way down to Buffalo to enjoy? The 11th annual Art of Beer is almost here. A can't-miss happening of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, Art of Beer 2017 takes place from 6-9 p.m., Friday, March 3, in the hallways and galleries of the venerable NACC, 1201 Pine Ave., in the Cataract City.

