Morgan starts sellinga old beer
Mixing alcohol and driving isn't a great idea as the least you're getting is a driver license suspension - but this is no impediment for the well known Morgan Motor Company. The 108-year-old British automaker has decided to find a way to combine these "world apart" situations, by entering an alliance with a brewery in its hometown of Malvern Link, England, to create officially licensed ales inspired by the brand's well known vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at INAUTONEWS.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat
|Feb 21
|Homer
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft...
|Feb 17
|Ha Bot
|5
|Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor...
|Feb 15
|Aintgotnolicense
|4
|Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12)
|Feb 13
|Phart Yeastily
|32
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC