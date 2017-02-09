McCormick Place gets its own craft beer from BrickStone Brewery
McCormick Place Everyday Ale is brewed by Bourbonnais-based BrickStone Brewery in part using hops grown in the rooftop garden atop the convention center's West Building. McCormick Place Everyday Ale is brewed by Bourbonnais-based BrickStone Brewery in part using hops grown in the rooftop garden atop the convention center's West Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC