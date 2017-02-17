Management team Andy Cartwright, Kerr Kennedy, and Tony Davies at last year's Bradford Beer Festival
ALE lovers from across the district are being encouraged to visit the Bradford CAMRA Beer Festival when it opens its doors later this week. The festival will feature more than 125 locally and regionally brewed ales, real ciders, perries, and world beers and wines.
