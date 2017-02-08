Man destroys $1000 worth of beer urinating in bottle shop

You're in trouble now! Drunk man caught on CCTV destroying $1,000 worth of beer by peeing on the cartons inside a bottle shop cool room - as his friends laugh The hunt is on for a drunk man who urinated inside a bottle shop cool room, destroying more than $1000 of beer. CCTV shows the man's friends skolling beers inside the Lara Liquorland, southwest of Melbourne , before fleeing the store without paying, about 7.30pm on January 5. 'They weren't in the store long but long enough to skol some beers and for one of the males to urinate on the corner with $1000 of beer wasted,' said Senior Constable Sam Granger.

