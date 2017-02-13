Lion NZ boss Rory Glass says Panhead ...

Lion NZ boss Rory Glass says Panhead a 'runaway train

Lion New Zealand, the local unit of Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings, says its newly acquired Panhead brand is a "runaway train" and the company can't keep pace with demand. The Auckland-based brewer and winemaker acquired Panhead Custom Ales from the family of founder Mike Neilson for an undisclosed sum, its second such purchase of a popular craft brewer after buying Dunedin-based Emerson's Brewing Co in 2012.

