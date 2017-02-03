Kassik's earns unprecedented double win at Alaska Beer and Barleywine Festival
Nikiski's Kassik's Brewery beat out competitors from across the nation to win first place in both the beer and barleywine categories at the Great Alaska Beer and Barleywine Festival, a first in the 23-year history of the event. Kassik's 2016 Buffalo Head barleywine came out ahead of 30 other entries - it also won first place at last year's festival .
