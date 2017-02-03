Jason Momoa Turns His Visit to a Guinness Brewery Into a Sexy Photo Shoot
There's no denying that Jason Momoa is one hell of a good-looking man , but just in case you had any doubts, the Aquaman actor took a moment to pose for some fun photos while visiting Dublin's Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Ireland on Friday. Jason, who is a well-known beer lover , documented his visit on Instagram as well, uploading a video of himself hand carving a Guinness keg .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Popsugar.
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
|10 winter beer picks from the Brewers of Pennsy...
|Dec '16
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC