Ithaca Flower Power IPA Ranked in 'Top 25 Most Important Beers Ever Brewed'
Who would have guessed one of the most influential craft beers in the United States was created in Tompkins County. Ithaca Beer Company's Flower Power IPA has been named one of "The 25 Most Important Beers Ever Brewed," by Food and Wine Magazine.
