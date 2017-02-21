Inside Chicago's First Pour-All-Your-Own-Beer Bar, Tapster in Wicker Park
The City of Chicago is mere days away from getting its first bar where customers will pour all their own beer . Tapster , at 2027 W. North Ave., is fully built and ready to go - only needing the final city inspection before opening, which owner Roman Maliszweski hopes will happen this week.
