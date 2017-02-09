India's largest beer maker sees a low from highway sale ban
United Breweries Ltd, India's largest beer maker and majority-owned by Dutch firm Heineken, has said that its sales of the alcoholic beverage could drop by 40 per cent once the Supreme Court ban on liquor shops on highways comes into effect in April. The estimates were arrived at after mapping the liquor outlets and sales in these stores, executives of the company said on Thursday.
