Ia d Tap That: The beer gods have answered prayers

Tap That: The beer gods have answered prayers

Read more: Weekender

Brasserie de Rochefort, a Belgium brewery, only brews three beers. Trappistes Rochefort 6 is one of them and has a flavor profile featuring biscuity malts, apples and raisins.

