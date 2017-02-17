How to get FREE Budweiser beer in Bir...

How to get FREE Budweiser beer in Birmingham this weekend

Non-league sides Lincoln City and Sutton United have managed to make it through to the latest stages of the world famous tournament - the first teams from that division to have got this far in 129 years. To celebrate the historic fixtures - Lincoln City will play Burnley on Saturday, February 18 while Sutton United will play Arsenal on Monday, February 20 - a number of pubs throughout Birmingham will be offering customers the chance to enjoy a free bottle of Budweiser.

