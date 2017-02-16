Hot Topics SweetWater unveils Patriot...

Hot Topics SweetWater unveils Patriots beer after losing Super Bowl Bet

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor... Wed Aintgotnolicense 4
News Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12) Feb 13 Phart Yeastily 32
News New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10) Feb 6 Boobian Phartopolis 51
News Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11) Feb 1 cars parked on 401 5
News Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08) Jan 28 Edward1950 126
News Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs... Jan 20 Erin 1
News San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10) Jan 18 RGregory0321 76
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC