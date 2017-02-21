Hoppin' history: Alabama craft breweries create history-inspired beers for state's bicentennial

On Friday, Alabama will officially kick off its bicentennial celebration, a three-year-long party leading up to Dec. 14, 2019, the 200th anniversary of the day that Alabama officially became a state. The Alabama Brewers Guild, in cooperation with the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, has enlisted breweries from across fair Alabama to concoct a series of bicentennial beers, each honoring one of the state's five capitals.

