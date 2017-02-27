Hoppin' Frog Brewery rare-beer club spots remain
Spots still remain on Hoppin' Frog Brewery 's rare-beer club, but owner Fred Karm said he doesn't expect openings to last much much longer. Karm would not say how many spots are in the club, just that he expects it to "sell out soon."
