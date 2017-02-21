Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Best Beef and Beer
San Francisco's quest for beer domination continues as Hitachino Beer's first U.S. restaurant prepares to open. Though there are several tasting rooms and pubs in Japan, Hitachino Beer & Wagyu is the first of its kind in America, helmed by Hitachi-born chef Noriyuki Sugi .
