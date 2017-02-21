Historic former Blackburn church to host major beer festival
More than 30 ales will be on offer at Holy Trinity Church in Mount Pleasant, Blackburn, on April 22 and 23. The Grade II-listed gothic structure, built between 1837 and 1846, has been empty for more than 30 years since it closed as a place of worship in 1981. The festival, with free entrance, is the latest in a series of events designed bring life back to the church.
