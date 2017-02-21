Historic former Blackburn church to h...

Historic former Blackburn church to host major beer festival

Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

More than 30 ales will be on offer at Holy Trinity Church in Mount Pleasant, Blackburn, on April 22 and 23. The Grade II-listed gothic structure, built between 1837 and 1846, has been empty for more than 30 years since it closed as a place of worship in 1981. The festival, with free entrance, is the latest in a series of events designed bring life back to the church.

