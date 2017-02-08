Here's what a 5,000 year old beer recipe tastes like
A group of researchers at Stanford were able to piece together the ancient recipe by analysing a yellowish residue found in 5,000-year-old Chinese clay funnels. With that recipe, a group of students managed to do a homebrew of the uniquely Chinese beer, thanks to ingredients native to Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC