Guinness Owner Asks Lawmakers To Up Amount Of Beer That Can Be Sold At Brewery
The owner of the Guinness brewery coming to Baltimore County is asking to lawmakers to change a rule limiting how much beer they can sell on tap there to visitors. Diageo, which owns the brand, says the current 500 barrel annual limit is only enough for half of the visitors they're expecting to the Relay brewery in the first year.
