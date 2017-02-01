Granny serving 15-year driving ban caught behind wheel with open can of beer

A GRANDMOTHER who was caught driving without insurance while subject to a 15-year ban had an open can of Budweiser in a cup holder, a court has heard. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/granny-serving-15year-driving-ban-caught-behind-wheel-with-open-can-of-beer-35417404.html A GRANDMOTHER who was caught driving without insurance while subject to a 15-year ban had an open can of Budweiser in a cup holder, a court has heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.