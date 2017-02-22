Grain and Gristle is Now Portland's F...

Grain and Gristle is Now Portland's Finest Beer Taproom

Blond-wood, low-light gastropub Grain & Gristle began in 2011 with a preposterous premise-that a food-happy bar co-owned by Upright brewer Alex Ganum should have regular, everyday, boring beers that mostly didn't come from his own brewery. Look, I like going to that little cash-only Upright brewery basement on game day as much as anybody, but think: For nearly six years, we were denied the pleasure of sitting down to one of the best burgers in town while drinking Portland's finest Pilsner or cherry lambic.

