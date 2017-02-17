Geoff Griggs: It's a brave new world ...

Geoff Griggs: It's a brave new world for beer and cider fans

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A fortnight ago I joined a panel of 19 brewers and industry experts in Wellington to judge the 2017 New World Beer & Cider Awards. Over two days we gathered at Westpac Stadium to work our way through 519 entries in 12 beer and cider categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beer Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Union in month-long Molson Coors strike urges b... 7 hr Drink 1
News Striking workers in Canada won't stop until Mol... 8 hr Drink 1
News As a sales venue, the Beer Store has gone flat 8 hr Homer 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Sun Chad 4
News Genesee Brewing caught up in debate over 'craft... Feb 17 Ha Bot 5
News Rush board OKs Turkey Hill liquor... Feb 15 Aintgotnolicense 4
News Brewery Debuts Bull Testicle Beer (Oct '12) Feb 13 Phart Yeastily 32
See all Beer Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beer Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC