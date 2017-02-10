From Dogfish Head to Deschutes: 12 beers to try in February
Here is a 12-pack worth of beers from outside Northeast Ohio that are on store shelves throughout the region. Weall offer a quick flavor profile, a photo of both bottle and beer, so you can see the color, alcohol content and International Bitterness Units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beer Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New beer said to enlarge women's breasts (Jun '10)
|Feb 6
|Boobian Phartopolis
|51
|Vats parked on Trafalgar (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|cars parked on 401
|5
|Stuttgarter Hofbrau Beer Now available in the USA (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Edward1950
|126
|Reevely: Ontario agriculture grant program subs...
|Jan 20
|Erin
|1
|San Bernardino, others cracking down on panhand... (Oct '10)
|Jan 18
|RGregory0321
|76
|Vats on their way to Halton Hills (Jan '11)
|Jan 14
|plant on strike
|4
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beer Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC