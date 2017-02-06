Founders to open underground beer cave to 5 contest winners
In the Grand Rapids brewery's version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, five Cadre members, plus their guests, will be given an exclusive tour of Founders' underground storehouse where thousands of barrels of beer are aged in a cave that once served as a gypsum mine. The cave is located 85 feet below Grand Rapids.
