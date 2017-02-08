Dream job for Marlborough beer writer Geoff Griggs
He has been described as the leading expert in New Zealand, and for good reason, with 21 years as a beer writer the aroma of hops and malt have become second nature. Geoff will join 18 other connoisseurs to sample more than 520 entries in the New World Beer and Cider Awards, in Wellington on Friday.
