[DINING] Room with a brew: Lineup brewing launches new beer and tasting spot in Sunset Park

Raise a glass: Brewer Katarina Martinez stands behind the bar of her taproom with a glass of the pale ale she will serve at Lineup's Beer Week extravaganza on March 4. A Sunset Park brewer will launch her new taproom and a new stout beer called "Voodoo Juice" early next month with a party featuring free samples of the black brew. The opening party, in Industry City on March 4, comes at the end of New York City Beer Week, and the woman behind it says that she is excited to tap the first keg in front of an audience of brewers and beer fans.

